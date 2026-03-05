 Skip to main content
Retail and grocery brands dominate ChatGPT ads

Published March 5, 2026
With OpenAI now into its fourth week of running ads in ChatGPT responses, the team from app analytics provider Sensor Tower shared an overview on X of the kinds of ads that are being shown to ChatGPT users, relative to specific queries being submitted.

ChatGPT ads, which OpenAI announced would begin testing from Feb. 9, are displayed to users based on the topic of the conversation with the chatbot. That means the types of ads shown will reflect what people are using ChatGPT for, at least to some degree.

And according to Sensor Tower, retail and grocery-related promotions are currently the most prominent ad category shown to ChatGPT users.

Retail and grocery promotions also dominate Google Search, so it’s no surprise to see that ChatGPT users are also seeking information on these topics. 

Sensor Tower reported that it recorded more than 100 individual brand promotions in ChatGPT ads over a two-week period, with travel and food delivery options also seeing a lot of appearances.

The initial data provides interesting notes on how people are using ChatGPT, as well as what that could mean for ad exposure and the potential to reach customers via AI bot responses.

Data also reflects that regular discovery behavior that would be conducted in Google is migrating to ChatGPT, as opposed to ChatGPT being used for more complex or varied discussions.

That could guide marketers in how they consider ChatGPT promotions, as well as the use of AI bots more broadly within their planning mix. 

