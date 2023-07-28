Snapchat Announces Close Friend Story Activation for International Friendship Day

Sunday the 30th of July is International Friendship Day, and Snapchat is rolling out a limited-time special friends Story to highlight your closest interactions in the app.

As explained by Snap:

“To celebrate International Friendship Day, we’re excited to offer personalized throwbacks for friends to celebrate. Qualifying Snapchatters will find a special Story made just for them and their besties, just a swipe up from the camera, and can hear advice from the internet’s best friend and Snapchat Snap Star, Tinx, right where they find Stories from their friends and favorite creators.”

Tinx will offer tips on how to be a better friend, and how to support your close connections via direct interaction and engagement.

Snapchat has become a key tool for friend connection, with the app continuing to grow on the back of its refined focus on close connection, and helping to maintain relationships.

Indeed, Snap is now up to 397 million daily users, and has recovered from Meta’s attempt to cancel it, by replicating Stories in Instagram. At one time, that seemed like it could be the end of Snap’s growth, but it’s continued to double down on its friend connection focus, which has helped the app re-establish its niche.

“Snapchatters create more than 5 billion Snaps every day on average to express themselves, live in the moment, and share their unique perspectives. Our community also loves keeping up by calling their friends and looking back on their favorite memories together. Collectively, Snapchatters talk for more than 900 million minutes each day on average, and share their favorite Memories with friends 280 million times a day on average!”

It’s this use case that now defines Snap, and why it remains such an important connective tool within the broader social media landscape. Its Friendship Day Story will help to showcase this, reinforcing the role that the app plays in users’ lives.