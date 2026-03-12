Snapchat influences telecommunications purchases

Listen to the article 2 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

Snapchat released a new report that examined the potential for telecommunications marketers in the app, as well as how Snapchat’s tech-savvy audience can help promote discussions about providers and brands.

The report, created in partnership with Alter Agents, is based on a survey of more than 800 daily social media users in the U.S. who purchased a telecommunications plan in the last six months. The insights showed that Snapchat’s audience is both aware and adaptable, and that they play a role in advising their friends and family on communications needs.

The report found that Snapchatters are more aware of their options in providers than non-Snapchat users. They’re also more likely to have signed up for a new telco plan within the past six months.

Indeed, the report said many Snapchatters have experienced major life milestones in the past six months, and that these moments have often prompted them to reassess whether their current telco plans are meeting their needs. That insight presents a valuable opportunity for marketers.

The data also showed that over two-thirds of Snapchatters have switched from their initial phone plan, with Snapchatters primarily motivated by the value providers and plans offer.

Snapchat users are also influential and considered to be more tech-savvy than non-users, with Snapchat’s connective capacity facilitating discussion around key tech purchases.

Snapchat creators also drive decisions. The data showed that Snapchatters are two times more likely to sign up with a telco brand after seeing content from a creator.

As per the report: “On Snapchat, the influence of creators really stands out. Three in five Snapchatters find telco-related content from creators to be more authentic than similar content on other platforms, helping guide consumers through high-consideration telco decisions.”

This combination of factors makes Snapchat a viable consideration for telco marketers, and those seeking to connect with potential customers in related aspects.

These are some valuable data points that could help to guide content planning decisions.