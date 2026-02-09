Snapchat Launches AI-Powered Lens Promotion With Gucci

Snapchat has launched a new AI-powered ad activation, partnering with Gucci on its first-ever AI Lens for a luxury brand, which will give Snapchatters the opportunity to view themselves in classic Gucci looks.

The new Snapchat Gucci Lens will use AI to transform a photo of the user into one of six Gucci outfit styles, giving them a means to see what they would look like in this depiction.

Those six depictions are:

L’Incazzata, in a ’60s-style “little red coat” that reflects her fiery demeanor

La VIP, in head-to-toe GG Monogram that makes a statement

La Bomba, in a bold coat and the new Lunetta bag, styled for “the bombshell”

Direttore, in a tailored suit envisioned for "the boss"

Il Figo, in the “cool guy” look led by sensuality and instinct

Principino, in a look shaped by “the little prince’s” magnetism

As explained by Snap: “We’re excited to bring this to life with Gucci, a House that’s always pushed creative boundaries on Snapchat - from AR try-ons to now generative AI. With La Famiglia, we’re taking that collaboration a step further, inviting people not just to look at a campaign, but to step inside it and be part of the experience.”

So rather than just overlaying your image with a digital effect, this AI-powered experience will transform the users’ selfie entirely, and give everyone an opportunity to see how they would look in classic Gucci styles.

It’s an interesting option, which could hold appeal for other brands as a means to extend the AR Lens experience to another level. Snap’s traditional Lenses are not transformative in the same way, in that AI-powered tools will completely reimagine the input visuals. And that could present new opportunities to showcase things in the app, and give Snap users more immersive brand experiences in-stream.

It also reduces at least some of the workload in building AR lenses, given that AI is going to do the transformative work. Developers would still need to set up the effect with brand assets, but it may provide an easier pathway to Lens creation, within certain creative parameters.

Either way, it’s another consideration for brands looking to tap into Lens promotions.