 Skip to main content
close search
site logo

Snapchat Launches Native iPad App

Published Aug. 26, 2024
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Good news for Snapchat marketers, as well as creators developing AR experiences for the app, with the platform now reformatted specifically for iPad screens.

As per the latest iOS update notes on the Snapchat app:

Snapchat now offers native support for iPad! This means that Snapchat will fill an iPad’s full screen, providing you with a larger canvas when capturing Snaps and allowing you to see more friends on the 2nd and 4th tabs.”

To be clear, Snapchat has been available on iPad for some time, but it’s essentially a re-skinned version of the mobile app, scaled up for larger iPad screens.

Snapchat on iPad example

As you can see in this image, the iPad version of the app comes with black bars along the sides, in order to fit the screen into the iPad format. There are also other display limits that can cause glitches in presentation, because the app that you’re seeing isn’t made for the bigger iPad display.

But now, with this update, you’ll have a full-sized, fully functional version of the app, built specifically for the larger iPad screen. That’ll obviously increase Snapchat’s usage and accessibility, but as noted, it could also make it a good testing ground for new ads and in-app experiences, as you’ll be able to view them in a larger format.

You’ll also be able to test out your AR Snap Lens experiences on a larger screen.

As such, it’s a good update, which will provide new access considerations for Snap, and could be a handy consideration to keep in mind for your testing processes.

So next time you’re trying out a new Snap AR experience, test it on iPad, and see if that shows up any additional imperfections which may not be as noticeable on smaller devices.

Filed Under: Snapchat

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Bestselling Author and Global Marketing Leader Lindsey Carnett Announces Launch of New Book, T…
From Marketing Maven
August 14, 2024

Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

Get started

Editors' picks
Latest in Snapchat
image/svg+xml
Industry Dive is an Informa business
© 2024 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell