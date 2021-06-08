Snapchat Launches New Holiday Season Guide and Resource Hub to Assist with Campaign Planning

It still feels too early to be planning for the holiday shopping rush, but according to Snapchat, it most definitely is not, which is why this week, it's launched its new holiday resource hub for marketers, providing insight into key trends and behaviors that businesses need to note within their planning.

The main element of Snap's new holiday hub is an 8-page guide to key trends, which documents largely the same data as presented in the above video clip.

As Snap notes, the key impetus of the early publication of the guide is to help businesses get to planning, with Snap advising that marketers should look to launch their holiday campaigns in October, when interest begins to rise.

The 'Get the Gift of Results' guide also includes key trend insights, tips, and usage notes around Snapchatter engagement leading into the holidays, and pointers on its ad products.

It also includes more specific notes related to Snapchat's evolving AR tools and features, and how they can fit into your approach.

If you're looking to reach younger audiences, then Snapchat should definitely be on your radar, and its evolving ad tools provide increased capacity for reach and engagement, which could play a key role in maximizing your holiday marketing push.

Which is another reason why it could be good to start planning now - if you were thinking of implementing an AR campaign, for example, you may need a fair lead time to get the plan in place, test the feature, etc.

Either way, there are some valuable notes and pointers here, with two different versions of the guide available to provide insights to marketers in various regions.

You can access Snapchat's new holiday resource hub here.