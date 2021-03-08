Snapchat Launches New iOS 14 Resource Hub to Help Advertisers with Upcoming Changes

With Apple's iOS 14 update, and its associated changes to data tracking, set to be launched soon, Snapchat has launched a new iOS 14 Resource Hub in its Business Help Center to help Snap advertisers navigate the expected impacts of the change.

As explained by Snap:

"As you may have heard, Apple recently announced new privacy updates within the iOS 14 operating system. Apple’s recent announcement indicates these requirements won’t become mandatory until ‘early spring', but we are here to help you understand and navigate these changes."

Apple's new opt-in process for ad tracking will see all app users prompted when they access an app, with a panel that will provide an overview of what data each app tracks.

Users will then be able to opt-out of tracking if they choose - which, given the nature of the prompts, and the broader, rising concerns around personal data tracking, analysts anticipate many people will do. Indeed, a recent report from MKM Partners suggested that Snapchat, along with Facebook, stands to suffer the most impact from the IDFA update.

For its part, Snapchat says that it supports increased privacy, and plans to comply with any requirements imposed by the iOS 14 change.

"Snapchat plans to show the tracking modal to users and continue to collect IDFA for Opt-in events on iOS 14. Snapchat will account for these changes with several recommended preparations around campaign management as well as new product capabilities."

Within its various guides and notes, Snapchat outlines the changes that it's making to its processes, including the loss of MMP user-level reporting for those who opt-out, and the removal of 28-day and hourly attribution windows.​

Snapchat's full guides provide a range of answers to common questions, while Snap's also running a webinar on the anticipated changes later this month:

"Join us on March 11, 11am Pacific Time for a session called How to Prepare for Apple iOS 14 Changes: Web & App Advertising on Snapchat. You can register here. A recording of the session will be available on-demand as well."

It's still impossible to predict what the full impacts of the IDFA update will be, and how that will change ad approaches, but this guide, along with other published resources, will help advertisers prepare for the update and get a plan in place for any effects.