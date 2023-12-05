Snapchat Launches Snapchat+ Gift Memberships for Christmas

Looking for the perfect Christmas gift for your Snapchat-obsessed friends or relatives?

Search no more: Today, Snap has announced that you can now purchase a Snapchat+ subscription as a gift, via Amazon no less.

As per Snap:

“Millions of Snapchatters are loving Snapchat+, our subscription tier that offers access to the latest features that help them customize their app experience and have even more fun with friends. Just in time for the holidays, Snapchat+ subscriptions are now available in the US for purchase via Amazon!”

As you can see in this example, you can purchase a Snapchat+ subscription gift card with your choice of card design, which then enables the recipient to quickly and easily sign-up to Snap’s add-on subscription tier.

Which has proven popular, with more than five million people now paying Snap monthly to access custom icons, in-app badges, color options, Best Friend pinning, etc.

For context, X Premium is still struggling to reach even a million paying subscribers, despite X making a much bigger push on its subscription program.

Snap’s advantage in this respect is that Snap users are much more aligned to the app as their key connection platform of choice, serving a more intimate purpose within their interactive process. And with that in mind, it may well be a great gift for your young relatives, who’ll no doubt think you’re the coolest for staying up to date with the latest trends.

“With a Snapchat+ subscription, Snapchatters can customize their conversations with unique chat wallpapers, bring holiday cheer to their home screen with seasonal app icons, pin their #1 BFF so they can Snap wishes for a happy New Year with just a tap, and so much more!”

I can see this leading to a significant uptake in Snapchat+ memberships, and it makes a heap of sense for Snap to make this more readily accessible for more people to purchase as a gift.

It’ll be interesting to see what the numbers are for Snapchat+ in the new year, and whether these new sign-ups stay on as regular paying members, expanding Snap’s supplemental income stream.

You can learn more about gifting Snapchat+ membership here.