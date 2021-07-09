Snapchat Offers New Ads Certification Recognition via its Snap Focus Education Platform

Snapchat is offering a new way for social media marketers to highlight their Snap ads knowledge with an official certification now available through its Snap Focus education platform.

As explained by Snapchat:

"This new certification, Snapchat Ads Manager Campaign Activation, offers the next level of learning with lessons on developing full-funnel media plans, gaining audience insights, and activating cross-channel measurements. Complete the practice exercises to gain a deeper understanding of the tools and workflows needed to plan, build, and launch successful campaigns on Snapchat."

The certification incorporates five key elements, each with its own overview and lesson plan:

Drive Full-Funnel Results with Snapchat

Win Bids in the Auction

Reach Your Audiences

Activate Cross-Channel Measurement

Launch a Split-Test Campaign

Each course takes around 30 minutes to complete, and there's then a final exam and survey element at the end.

Complete all of that, and you get your own Snapchat certification badge, which you can then add to your personal profile as another marker of your industry knowledge.

Launched last June, Snap Focus provides a range of courses on the various Snap ad options and tools, which include overviews, visual rundowns and tests to confirm your knowledge. The new certification pathway adds another element to the process, which can help maximize your learnings for professional benefit.

But even if you don't go for full certification, you can still undertake the Snap Focus courses at any time to learn about specific platform elements or options, and increase your understanding.

Snap Focus courses are free, and you can log in using your Snapchat login credentials here.

It could be another way to give yourself a step up on the competition - and with more businesses looking to add digital marketing expertise, it may be well worth taking the time to undertake the process.