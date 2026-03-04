Snapchat research provides insight for movie marketing

Snapchat published a report on Tuesday that explored how moviegoers use the app to learn about new releases and engage with film-related content. The research could provide valuable guidance for entertainment marketers as to how Snapchat can play a role in boosting promotions.

The data, compiled by Omnicom Media and Ipsos, is based on a survey of more than 1,188 U.S. moviegoers aged 13 to 44 who use social media daily. It looked into how they found movies to watch, how they discussed them online and what impact that had on overall film engagement.

And the data showed that Snapchat can have a big impact on film promotion.

As per Snapchat: “44% of Daily Snapchatters have visited a movie theater in the past six months, which is 1.3x higher than non-Snapchatters and this trend is only increasing in the near future. Daily Snapchatters, for example, are 1.5x more likely to have increased their moviegoing over the past year and 1.7x more likely to expect even more visits next year.”

In addition, 30% of daily Snapchatters said they preferred to see a film as soon as it premiered, while another 33% of Snapchat users preferred to see films in theaters “when they have time.” Snap said that this highlights the importance of sustaining social buzz beyond release weekend.

The report also looked at the ways people found out about new films, with social media ads now leading the way. The data also showed that friends and family can have a big impact on overall awareness.

Snapchat said that this underlines the value of Snapchat in particular for promoting films, as the app plays a key role in connecting family and friends.

The report also looked at the role influencers now play in promoting films, with 57% of survey participants noting that creators helped them become aware of new movies.

The report also looked at how artificial intelligence is impacting film promotions, with the data showing that 56% of people are interested in AI-powered movie recommendations.

That'sas primarily referring to AI chatbots, with the report also noting that nearly half of the survey respondents use AI chatbots for movie suggestions. It’s another data point that underlines the value of AI for discovery, as well as how marketers need to look into AI-focused optimization to maximize the effectiveness of their promotions.

The data also showed that AR Lenses on Snapchat can help drive excitement and buzz around new releases.

These are some valuable considerations for entertainment marketers, and they highlight key discovery elements for new film releases. The insights could also relate to other forms of entertainment.

Social chatter, AI chatbots and AR activations can help to underline releases, especially when looking to reach the Snapchat audience.