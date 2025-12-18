Snapchat Shares Insights into Evolving Connection Opportunities

Snapchat has published a new report which looks at evolving communication and connection behaviors, and how modern audiences are looking to interact beyond text messaging and phone calls.

Snap’s “Conversation Advantage” report, conducted in partnership with MAGNA’s Media Trials program, incorporates input from over 12,800 participants from five regions, and provides insight into how consumers communicate today and what that means for marketers seeking to connect with them.

You can download the full, 34-page report here, but in this post, we’ll look at the key notes.

First off, the report digs into the modern definition of “conversation,” which now incorporates a wider breadth of connection options.

As you can see in this chart, more people now consider a broader range of digital interactions as “conversation,” which suggests that these alternatives are now on par with more traditionally accepted conversational processes.

As explained by Snap:

“Digital interactions are increasingly expressive, leaning into formats like emojis, stickers, GIFs, and memes to convey tone and emotion. The key driver for this shift? Self-expression and the desire to communicate in clearer and more dynamic ways than text alone.”

Case in point: The data shows that 94% of people are open to getting either emails, SMS, DMs, or chat pop-ups from brands online.

“DMs are popular, with 77 - 86% of consumers being open to receiving them, depending on the market.”

The data shows that a broader range of connection options can resonate with audiences, and that brands can and should consider alternative means to maximize engagement.

The report also looks at Snap-specific connection options, and how Snapchat’s ad tools drive brand favorability.

“A remarkable 93% of users reported noticing Sponsored Snaps, and 59% naturally opened them without any prompt. Furthermore, 20% naturally opened the brand chat a second time for further interaction.”

So, Snap’s own promotion tools rank high, based on these evolving connection shifts, which may provide further options for connection in the app.

There are also tips on how brands can maximize DM promotions, including notes on the style of communication that works:

Some interesting notes, which aim to highlight the opportunities for brands to integrate into modern connection processes, and align with evolving behaviors.

You can download the full “Conversation Advantage” report here.