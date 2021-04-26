Snapchat Shares New Insights into Rising User Excitement Around the Return of the NFL [Infographic]

Snapchat has shared some new insight into the rising hype around the coming NFL season, with the 2021 NFL draft set to be held later this week.

The disruption of COVID-19 over the past year has left many sports fans yearning for an outlet, and a return to arena events, and with the vaccine effort now well underway, enthusiasm is rising as the season kick-off closes in.

In some ways, that makes the return of the NFL a symbolic marker, as it looks set to be the first major sports league to return to a close to normal season. There will still be impacts, and restrictions on attendance and the like will still be in place for some time. But it feels, in some ways, like a symbol of new hope, a sign that we will return to normalcy sometime soon.

In any event, Snapchatters are clearly keen for its return, as these stats show, while Snapchat will also be hosting exclusive NFL content, including a new AR experience for the draft, which will feature all 32 NFL teams and music from Machine Gun Kelly.

Some interesting notes to factor into your tie-in campaign planning.