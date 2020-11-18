Snapchat Shares New Insights into What Users are Discussing Around the Change of Seasons [Infopgraphic]

Snapchat has published a new overview of how Snapchatters are discussing fall, and the key topics of interest heading into the colder months.

The insights could help in your planning and outreach, particularly around food and clothing trends.

As explained by Snapchat:

"Even in a year as strange as 2020, you can’t take the pumpkin spice, flannel, hayrides, or Halloween out of fall. For 1 in 5 Snapchatters around the world, it’s their favorite season, even more so in the US (43%) and Japan (32%). One reason? In places like Spain and the US, fall activities bring friends closer together (38% and 34%, respectively)."

I mean, the Halloween trend info is probably less helpful now, but the related trends could help in your communications and outreach.

You can check out Snapchat's full fall report here.