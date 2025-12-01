 Skip to main content
close search
site logo

Snapchat’s 2025 Holiday Marketing Playbook [Infographic]

Published Dec. 1, 2025
By
Content and Social Media Manager
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

Looking for some last-minute opportunities to help boost your holiday campaigns?

This could help. Snapchat’s 2025 Holiday Advertising Playbook includes a heap of notes on how to maximize your seasonal sales, and boost response through key activations and approaches.’

And while most of these events have now passed, the tips within each element are still relevant, and you have the December and January events to plan for, in order to reach new audiences.

Some handy tips, which could help in your planning.

Snapchat 2025 Holiday Marketing Playbook

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Willow becomes the first Social Media Management Solution to enable native LinkedIn person tag…
From Willow
December 01, 2025
Willow logo
Warner Music Group and Feed.fm Partner to Bring Premium Music Clips to Apps
From Feed.fm
November 17, 2025
Feed.fm logo

Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

Get started

Editors' picks
Latest in Social Marketing
Industry Dive is an Informa TechTarget business.
© 2025 TechTarget, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell
This website is owned and operated by Informa TechTarget, part of a global network that informs, influences and connects the world's technology buyers and sellers. All copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. TechTarget, Inc.'s registered office is 275 Grove St. Newton, MA 02466.