Social Media Video Dimensions 2020 [Infographic]

As with still images, in order to ensure that you're putting your best foot forward with your video content, you need to adhere to the platform specifications for video uploads, including size, length, format and more.

By aligning with the platform requirements for video, you'll ensure that you're providing your audience with an optimal viewing experience - while getting it wrong can lead to frustrations with playback performance, pixelation, incorrect screen orientation, and more.

That's why the team at Renderforest have put together this guide to all the video specifications for each of the major social platforms. The listings also include information on average video post length for extra context, which may help to better plan your approach.

And you should be considering video content. Video is the best performing content type on every social platform. It's worth looking at how you can utilize video in your strategy.