 Skip to main content
close search
site logo

The 8-Step Checklist for Managing an Influencer Campaign [Infographic]

Published May 18, 2023
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Looking to get into influencer marketing, and utilizing those with an established platform presence to maximize your campaign reach?

This might help – the team from SEMRush have put together a new overview of the key elements of managing an effective influencer marketing campaign, covering all aspects of setting goals and mapping out a strategy to improve performance.

The checklist below goes hand in hand with SEMRush’s guide to launching an influencer campaign, and in combination, the two cover everything that you’ll need to know to initiate and activate your influencer push.

Some key tips – you can read more on the SEMRush blog.

8 step guide to managing an influencer campaign

Editors' pick

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
The 2023 Creator Economy Report by the Influencer Marketing Factory
From The Influencer Marketing Factory
May 02, 2023

Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

Get started

Read next
Latest in Content Marketing
image/svg+xml
Industry Dive is an Informa business
© 2023 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell