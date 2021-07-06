CLOSING SOON: Share your feedback in our annual Reader Survey to influence what you read on Social Media Today.
The ROI of a Weekly Video Ad Strategy [Infographic]

Published July 6, 2021
By
PR & Communications

Does your brand have a video marketing strategy? 

A well-planned video strategy can drive brand awareness and loyalty, boost sales, foster greater audience connection, and much more. Most brands, however, simply don't have the time or resources to map out a strategy that drives significant results.

To help, the team at Animoto looked at Kalen Norton’s fitness business KatoTrainMePlease to gauge what a consistent video strategy can achieve over time. Kalen's video strategy is one that's easy to replicate, and quick to drive a return. 

Some of his key wins include: 

  • Kalen’s first video landed him 415 new YouTube subscribers, a win that helped him gain credibility among new and prospective clients.
  • Instagram considers ‘saves’ a key success metric in the Feed. And with 5,977 saves on his second video, Kalen’s brand was set up for success with Instagram’s algorithm.
  • With his third video, Kalen got over a million impressions, helping him get his services in front of a much bigger audience.

Curious how you can see similar compounding results for your business? Learn more in the infographic below.

Filed Under: Content Marketing Digital Strategy Social Marketing

