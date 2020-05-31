The State Of Video Marketing In 2020 [Infographic]

Video is the most engaging content type, across all social media platforms - and even more so now, amid the COVID-19 lockdowns.

Indeed, Facebook recently noted that the number of people watching Facebook Live content has risen by 50% since January, while overall increases in digital video consumption have even forced the major providers to reduce their video quality in some regions to avoid over-straining networks.

If you're looking to engage your audience, video is now key. And for businesses in particular, it can be a powerful medium for your brand messaging.

Underlining this, the team from Elite Content Marketer have put together this overview of key video consumption stats to provide more context in your planning. Check out the infographic below, which was created no conjunction with Graphic Rhythm Designs.