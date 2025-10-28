TikTok Adds AI Assistance Tools for Creators

TikTok has announced some new tools for creators, and expanded revenue opportunities, including AI-powered editing to convert longer videos into short clips, topical inspiration based on in-app trends, and a bigger share of revenue for subscriptions.

First off, TikTok’s rolling out a new AI-powered video editing option called “Smart Split,” which will automatically clip, reframe, caption and transcribe your longer content into multiple shorter clips.

As you can see in this example, Smart Split will used automated detection to find natural breaks and segments, which it will then cut into shorter clips that you can upload to the app.

As explained by TikTok:

“To get started, creators can upload content over one minute long and select the parts they'd like to convert into shorter clips. Based on the selected part of the video, Smart Split can automatically choose a video length or creators can choose a specific length for the videos. Additionally, creators can choose from a range of caption formatting options and reframe the content into vertical clips.”

Once Smart Split creates the clips, creators will then be able to select any video to upload straight to their TikTok account.

Results will likely vary on this, but it could save creators a heap of time, and enable them to focus more on creation, as opposed to editing. That could also see more creators making more out of their live-stream recordings and broadcasts, helping to maximize their content efforts.

TikTok’s also rolling out “AI Outline,” which will help creators tap into trending formats and interests by generating video titles, hashtags, hooks and outlines, based on popular content in any genre.

As shown in these examples, with AI Outline, you’ll be able to enter in a topic, then tap “Generate,” and TikTok will then be able to provide a range of ideas based on top-performing posts.

“AI Outline will break down the video into six parts that creators can customize. For instance, creators can lengthen or shorten the title, refine the hook, and the general script idea to make the video in their style. Once the outline is complete, creators can record the video and upload it on TikTok.”

It could help you tap into trending content formats and trends, without having to conduct all the research yourself, though I would advise that you should be viewing related content in the app to get a better understanding of what resonates.

TikTok says that AI Outline is now available to creators 18 years and older in the U.S., Canada, and select markets, while it’ll be rolled out to more regions “in the coming weeks.”

Finally, TikTok has also officially announced that it will now share up to 90% of the profit from creator subscriptions with creators, via a new incentive program, which we reported on earlier in the month.

Right now, TikTok creators can earn a maximum of 70% of the revenue that they generate from subscriptions in the app, with a 50% base rate, and an additional 20% based on incentives. The other 30% then goes to TikTok.

But now, for North American creators, TikTok is upping that base to 70%, with bonus incentives boosting it to 90%.

“From October 1st 2025, North American and Canadian creators will receive 70% of the revenue share (after app store fees). You will also have a chance to receive an additional 20% bonus, bringing the maximum profit-sharing to 90%. Keep an eye on your in-app notifications for details on when you can unlock this exciting new bonus opportunity.”

So TikTok will seemingly be issuing challenges and specific targets to meet this additional requirement, which could then up your intake from subscriptions by another 20%, on top of a 70% base.

Which will be welcome news for creators, who do all the work to win over these subscribers with their content.

Of course, that’s also dependent on TikTok remaining in operation in the region beyond December, when its latest U.S. sell-off deadline expires. But assuming that all goes well (as the White House assures), this could be a valuable boost in revenue, which may incentivize more creators to focus on audience-building in the app.

TikTok subscriptions are available to creators with at least 10K followers, and 100K video views in the previous calendar month.

Some handy new additions for your TikTok efforts, which could also help to inspire more creators in the app.