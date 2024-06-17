TikTok Adds Commercial Music Library Integration for Adobe Express

TikTok has added another element to its integration with Adobe Express, with over a million copyright-free songs and sounds from TikTok’s Commercial Music Library now also available in the app.

The update will make it easier for Abode Express users to create TikTok campaigns, from start to finish, by facilitating access to all of TikTok’s creation and analytics elements in the platform.

TikTok also announced the integration of its Creative Assistant into Adobe Express back in February, providing more ways to access its various tools, with the addition of music now making it a more comprehensive TikTok creation option.

As per TikTok:

“Adobe Express users are now able to access TikTok’s Commercial Music Library available via the Symphony Assistant add-on. This exclusive collaboration enables Adobe users to soundtrack their TikTok videos with tracks from emerging and established artists, including hits like Gaslight by Inji, Million Dollar Baby by Tommy Richman, and many more.”

Now, with sounds added into the mix, Express users will have a more complete TikTok creation offering, which could be great for maximizing efficiency.

“With the Commercial Music Library as part of the Symphony Assistant add-on, Adobe Express users can take their TikTok content to the next level, quickly and easily. For example, a social media team can quickly leverage the momentum of a trending TikTok song to raise awareness for their brand. A small business promoting a new location can find the ideal soundtrack to inspire anticipation and excitement for the grand opening. A freelance marketer building a campaign for a specific audience segment can explore and analyze music trends and performance in a specific local market globally to identify just the right match.”

I mean, you probably can’t use every trending song, as many are licensed tracks. But it’s another option within your process.

You can learn more about TikTok’s latest integration with Adobe Express here.