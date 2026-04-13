TikTok adds new AI video generation to Symphony ad toolkit

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TikTok is powering up its artificial intelligence-powered generation tools for advertisers by integrating the latest Seedance 2.0 video generation model from parent company ByteDance into its TikTok Symphony ad creation toolkit.

Dreamina Seedance 2.0 is ByteDance’s most advanced video generation system, able to generate realistic-looking, consistent depictions based on text prompts.

As explained by TikTok: “The model improves the consistency of products throughout content, so they remain recognizable across video segments with fewer manual corrections. Motion is also more natural, with smoother movement throughout. Together, these improvements mean less time spent fixing outputs and more time scaling your campaigns.”

TikTok said the creative process within Symphony will remain the same, with advertisers able to input text, images, and/or reference clips in order to generate “polished video with audio that's perfectly in sync.”

TikTok added that the model underwent extensive testing to ensure it complied with safety standards and intellectual property restrictions.

TechCrunch reported that the model was made available within CapCut in selected markets last month, and now it’s coming to TikTok’s Symphony ad creation suite as well, providing advanced creative capacity for TikTok ads.

AI depictions have varying reliability, and there is a risk that by using AI-generated content, brands could end up turning their audience off with hyperreal, but slightly off depictions.

That kind of disconnect could trigger an “uncanny valley” response, which happens when people get uncomfortable seeing humanoid objects that appear almost, but not quite, human.

That’s why people have an instinctive reaction to many AI depictions. However, AI tools can also generate non-human representations that could help expand upon creative options and give marketers more ways to quickly build their brand assets.

Either way, users can reject any AI depictions that don’t work.

As such, this could be worth checking out, to see whether the latest Seedance model can produce better video clips for TikTok promotions.