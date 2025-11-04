TikTok Adds New Generative AI Creation Options

Listen to the article 3 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

TikTok is rolling out some new generative AI creation options, built into the TikTok composer, including image-to-video and text-to-video generation, which you’ll soon be able to enact in-stream.

As you can see in these example screens posted, by app researcher Jonah Manzano, TikTok is in the process of rolling out three new generative AI options, which will enable you to animate your still images, create entire video clips based on text descriptions, or utilize AI for your video transitions.

The latter of which seems the most helpful, and the one most likely to see longer-term use, as it provides practical value, and not just novelty. But then again, like all social apps, TikTok is now rife with AI-generated clips, and as such, giving users the capacity to tap into those same trends, quickly and easily, will also no doubt see a lot of use.

It’s the latest in TikTok’s growing array of gen AI options, which also includes translations and captions, AI selfies and group shots, custom avatar stickers, and more.

Last week, TikTok also added “Smart Split,” which uses AI to separate your long-form videos into short clips, while it also offers AI avatars that can present your products within live streams, so you can stream 24/7 without having to employ a real person for such.

These new AI creation options being built into the composer were actually added to TikTok’s Symphony platform for advertisers back in June, so functionally, they’re not entirely new, they’re just being made more broadly available.

And they won’t be the last AI additions for the app.

In the Chinese version of TikTok, called “Douyin,” users already have a range of additional AI creation options, including script-to-video, “Story Maker” and more.

Those will also no doubt make their way over the TikTok, providing more options to edit, customize, or create entirely new projects based on your ideas.

Which is good, in some ways, in facilitating more creative capacity, though I still maintain that human creativity is where the real value lies, and that while these tools will help to facilitate creation, they’ll also lead to a lot of junk being posted to social apps.

The risk then is that the rubbish becomes so overwhelming that people want to switch off AI content, which is already happening in some apps. On TikTok, that could also end up turning people away, which is why adding these options directly into the composer could be problematic. But again, you can already generate similar in other apps anyway, so maybe, TikTok may as well look to align with broader trends.

Either way, some more options to consider for your TikTok clips, and if you have some good ideas, and know how to write good prompts, maybe they’ll help you expand your TikTok presence.