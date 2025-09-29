 Skip to main content
TikTok Launches Updated Travel Ads

Published Sept. 29, 2025
By
Content and Social Media Manager

TikTok is launching new Travel Ads, powered by its advancing AI ad targeting models, which are designed to help travel marketers tap into its highly engaged, aspirational audience, by showcasing relevant offers and options in-stream.

TikTok’s new Travel Ads will give travel marketers another consideration for their promotions, with advanced targeting options that will utilize the platform’s interest signals to reach the most engaged audiences in the app.

TikTok Travel Ads

As explained by TikTok:

Travel Ads, powered by Smart+, is a catalog-based performance solution built specifically for travel advertisers. It enables travel brands to automatically promote their hotels, flights, and destinations at scale using personalized, catalog-integrated creatives.”

The idea is that travel marketers will be able to upload their info, and let TikTok’s ad system find the most relevant offers for each user, and showcase those in-stream.

TikTok’s Travel Ads will come in three formats:

  • Single Video
  • Catalog Video
  • Carousel: Single Video

Using TikTok’s evolving AI targeting tools, travel marketers will be able to upload variations of each, which will then be shown to users based on their interests.

Travel Ads will also include pop-up cards, which will appear 2 seconds into the playback, which will give viewers an easy way to tap through and make a booking from the app.

TikTok Travel Ads

TikTok says that the updated format will make it easier for travel marketers to showcase hotels, flights, and destinations “through visually engaging, dynamic ad formats to boost engagement and drive incremental conversions.”

And TikTok does have the potential to drive more travel purchases.

According to TikTok, 84% of its users watch travel content at least once a month, with these short clips and tips providing inspiration for many people’s travel plans.

Indeed, along with its new Travel Ads, TikTok has also published a new, 14-page guidebook that outlines the opportunities for travel marketers.

TikTok Travel Ads

Some valuable insights, and some valuable ad options, which will provide more ways for travel marketers to reach audiences in the app.

You can learn more about TikTok’s Travel Ads here, and check out TikTok’s travel marketing guide here.

Latest in Social Marketing
