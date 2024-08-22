TikTok Announces Activations for the 2024 Paralympic games

TikTok has announced an official partnership with the International Paralympic Committee which will see TikTok promote exclusive Paralympics content over the period of the Games.

The Paralympics gets underway in Paris next week, and TikTok is launching a range of activations to help users engage with the event.

As per TikTok:

“In tandem with the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, we're thrilled to team up with the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) to engage global audiences in the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games and further the development of Para sport globally. From now until the Closing Ceremony on September 8, we'll release a series of exclusive content through TikTok LIVE, including only-on-TikTok viewpoints of the opening and closing ceremonies, tours of event venues, interviews with Paralympians, friends and family of athletes, fans, and more.”

TikTok will host a series of TikTok LIVE broadcasts featuring Paralympians, which will also include opportunities to donate to Para sport development programs.

“Together with the IPC, we're launching limited-edition Phryge Gifts. Inspired by the iconic Phrygian cap, the Paralympic Phryge brings this iconic symbol into the world of sports. Viewers worldwide can tune into the @paralympics account to find our exclusive Phryge Gifts during this period.”

TikTok will also highlight exclusive Paralympics content in-stream, while the official @paralympics account will feature on-the-ground tours of competition venues, interviews with athletes, and more.

Sport is a key driver of community engagement on TikTok, and the capacity to also support Paralympic athletes will provide significant opportunity to highlight the Games over the next few weeks.

That could also facilitate opportunity for branded content tie-ins and partnerships with influencers related to the Games.

As noted, the Paralympics gets underway next Thursday, with TikTok planning to host content in the lead-up to the event.