TikTok Announces Creator and Advertiser Awards for UK and Ireland

TikTok has announced the second annual TikTok Awards for the U.K. and Ireland, which will celebrate some of the top creators in the app.

The event, sponsored by Sky, will be held on the 13th of November in London, and will be hosted by broadcaster AJ Odudu, with a live performance from British hip-hop duo Rizzle Kicks.

As explained by TikTok:

“The TikTok Awards reward the inspiring achievements of the community, celebrating the creators and artists who make TikTok in the U.K. & Ireland truly unique. We are thrilled to announce the 2025 shortlist and the opening of the TikTok in app voting hub, where the community are invited to cast their vote and crown the winners.”

The awards aim to recognize creators from a broad range of categories, including food, books and entertainment, and other in-app trends.

“The inaugural TikTok Awards UK & Ireland 2024, saw music sensation Myles Smith, 'King of Chemo' Iain Ward and 2024's Creator of the Year, Kyra-Mae Turner take home silverware, and this year is set to be bigger than ever.”

Over 70 creators have been nominated for this year’s awards, with TikTok users now able to vote for their winners in the app.

In addition, the TikTok Awards will also recognize the best advertisers and campaigns of the year, across five categories:

Greatest Impact

Greatest Creative

Greatest Performance

Greatest Branding

Greatest TikTok

Ad category winners will be selected by a panel of industry experts.

The voting hub is now open and will close on Wednesday 29th October, with the full awards ceremony to be broadcast in the app.

TikTok users in the U.K. and Ireland can submit their votes within the app, by searching for “TikTok Awards” and accessing the voting hub.

It’s another way to recognize the significant cultural contributions of the app, while also showcasing some of the best ad and creative approaches, which could influence your approach to the platform.

You can read more about the TikTok Awards U.K. and Ireland here.