TikTok Announces First 'For You' Summit in Canada

TikTok is holding its first-ever ‘For You’ Summit in Canada next month, with Canadian creators and advertisers invited to come along and learn the latest insights and trends, in-person, at an actual, real-life meet-up event.

As per TikTok:

“Culture doesn't come to TikTok; it comes from TikTok. In just a few short years, TikTok has become the heart of media, entertainment, and culture worldwide - and Canada is no exception. Canadians across the country now turn to TikTok to be entertained, to learn what's trending and discover what products are worth purchasing. Now, it's time for Canada’s brands and agencies to join the movement.”

The Canadian For You Summit will include keynote presentations, new research insights, guest appearances, live music and more.

TikTok has hosted various For You Summit events in other regions, including its most recent meet-up, which focused on the South East Asian market.

The Canadian Summit will be a two-day event, with the first day focused on keynote speakers, and the second looking at key trends and tips, including eCommerce opportunities in the app.

Which TikTok’s hoping will become a key focus for its development. The Chinese version of TikTok, called ‘Douyin’, now generates the majority of its revenue from commerce integrations, which provides significant monetization opportunities, both for TikTok itself and its creators.

Providing more pathways for its top stars to make money from their clips is where TikTok really needs to focus, but right now, YouTube and Meta can offer better revenue deals for top stars, which could eventually see more of them posting to Shorts and Reels instead.

As such, the For You Summit plays an important role in highlighting these new elements, while also enabling TikTok to establish links with the local business community.

You can register for the Canadian For You Summit, which will be held on June 1st and 2nd, here.