TikTok Announces New '#ForYou' Summit to Provide Marketing Insights and Tips

TikTok has announced another event designed to help marketers make the most of its ad tools, and build community on the platform, with its third #ForYou Summit to be held on July 21st.

The 'Culture Driver' event, which is aimed at brand and agency partners in North America, will feature creators, musicians, ad agency execs and TikTok staff, each of whom will provide perspective on how to make best use of TikTok for marketing.

As explained by TikTok:

"#ForYou Summit: Culture Driver will debut ground-breaking research essential for taking your brand to the next level. The Summit will feature appearances by many of today’s most culturally innovative CMOs. Join us and gain practical knowledge that will empower your brand to usher in a new era of community-driven culture on TikTok."

The main sessions will focus on key usage examples and processes, including the platform's influence on music trends and working with influencers for campaigns.

The event will also feature breakout sessions on building AR effects, eCommerce opportunities, trust and safety insights, and more.

TikTok has announced a range of virtual events over the last few months, as it seeks to maximize connection with brands, and boost its revenue potential. Just this week, TikTok announced its 'Small Biz Block Party', a 20-event virtual workshop series for SMBs, while it's also launching a 'For You House' pop-up installation in the UK later in the month. TikTok also ran its first-ever 'Ready, Set, Grow' summit for SMBs earlier this year.

And with TikTok leading the download charts virtually every month for the past year and a half, it makes sense for the platform to capitalize on rising marketer interest, with a view to building a more sustainable, profitable business model, that can both keep producing for brand partners, and ensure that TikTok can pay its top creators, keeping them posting more often.

While also, of course, making big bank for TikTok itself. The app is now well on track to reach a billion users in 2021, putting it on pace with Instagram - and while it's never likely to reach Facebook in terms of overall usage, as Facebook knows, winning over the youth is key to longevity in the space.

Facebook surpassed MySpace the same way. Could that mean that TikTok will eventually become the platform, superseding The Social Network?

Facebook is likely too big to fail now, in broader terms. But with respect to this aspect, in pure platform usage and engagement, it is possible that TikTok could eventually become the key platform of choice.

Marketers can RSVP for the '#ForYouSummit: Culture Driver' here, though spaces are limited.