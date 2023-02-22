TikTok Announces New Integration with Mercedes Benz to Display TikTok Content on In-Car Screens

Can’t get enough of TikTok – even while driving?

This will help – today, TikTok has announced a new partnership with Mercedes Benz which will see TikTok content directly integrated into the ‘superscreen’ of the new E-Class car.

As explained by TikTok:

“From passing time waiting while stationary in your vehicle to simply enjoying a moment to yourself while your car is at rest, before heading in to your destination, TikTok will be your new favorite activity when parked, delivering you a stream of videos tailored just for you. Passengers can get in on the fun too! The two screens in the vehicle run independently, so both the driver and passenger can log in to their own accounts and For You feeds.”

Don’t worry - when the vehicle is in motion, image transmission is not active, so Benz drivers won’t be crashing all over the place as they catch up on the latest clips. But the partnership aims to bring TikTok to more users through another means, with the platform fed directly into the in-car displays, providing direct entertainment.

“From movie theaters to airplanes to billboards, we are excited to offer people new and exciting ways to experience the entertainment, joy and creativity of TikTok. This collaboration with Mercedes-Benz is an important step forward in our mission to bring the TikTok experience to new screens, venues and audiences.”

Does anyone need that? I don’t know, and considering the price of the Mercedes Benz E-Class, I’m not 100% sure that it’s going to help reach TikTok’s target audience.

But it’s another option, and another way for TikTok to become a bigger element in the broader media sphere.

So, cool, right? TikTok everywhere. Just what we need.