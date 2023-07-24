TikTok Announces New Post-Purchase Survey Partners to Help Inform Strategic Decisions

TikTok’s looking to provide ad partners with more data on customer acquisition, via new partnerships with post-purchase survey providers KnoCommerce and Fairing, which will give brands more ways to glean insight into customer journeys.

The new offering will enable brands to gather direct input from TikTok users, based on their promotional and customer experience efforts, via in-app surveys that will prompt previous customers for response.

As explained by TikTok:

“Traditional attribution models have always struggled with an inherent flaw: they often fail to capture the full consumer journey, generally focusing on the last touchpoint before a purchase is made. To provide a more complete view of where customers are coming from, TikTok has partnered with top post-purchase survey providers KnoCommerce and Fairing to empower marketers with an additional layer of data to level up their online advertising strategy.”

Both providers have established processes and systems for maximizing consumer response, which could help you derive more insight from your TikTok campaigns.

In addition to this, the data from both is also able to be integrated into most CRM systems, which means that you can plug these insights directly into your system, helping to streamline your data collection and analytics process.

“Insights from surveys can complement your UTM data and enhance your multi-touch attribution (MTA) and media mix models (MMM) to create a clear picture of your customers' journeys, so that you can make informed decisions about ad spend and marketing strategy. By asking customers directly ‘Where did you first hear about us?’, you gain a more comprehensive understanding of what influenced their decision. This way, you don't just rely on click data, but you use actual user responses to understand your customers' journey better.”

It’s a handy update, which could help you improve your data collection process, and gather more data about TikTok-specific performance, and what TikTok users are seeking from your promotions.

TikTok’s also looking to drive more interest in the offering, with a limited-time offer of ad credits for brands that sign up to the post-purchase survey program by the end of the year.

In the evolving world of data insight, amid varying changes to data collection laws, gleaning more specific information on consumer response is becoming increasingly valuable, and by tapping into the expertise of these providers, that could help you gather more actionable, valuable information from your efforts.

Worth considering in your efforts.