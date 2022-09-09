 Skip to main content
TikTok Announces New Programming and Creative Effects for Fashion Month

Published Sept. 9, 2022
TikTok has announced a new series of activations for Fashion Month 2022, including a creator showcase, live stream programming, new digital effects, and more.

TikTok Fashion Month 2022

As explained by TikTok:

This season, Fashion Month is centered on #FashionForYou, an all-encompassing celebration of personal style, self-expression, and inclusivity. Whether you're at the runways in Paris or strutting down your hallway at home, this hashtag encourages our entire community to be part of the fashion conversation no matter where they are.”

Over the next month, running till October 14th, TikTok will showcase a range of fashion influencers and designers via the #FashionMonth hashtag.

TikTok will also host live sessions with various well-known fashion identities and publications, including Julia Fox, Paper Magazine, and WhoWhatWear.

TikTok’s also working with Vogue Magazine to showcase emerging fashion designers.

“In this series, Vogue will spotlight four different designers around the world as they walk us through the making-of some of their most viral looks. Make sure to follow @voguemagazine throughout Fashion Month to see what designers are spotlighted!

Finally, TikTok is also launching some new, fashion-inspired creative effects from Fenty Beauty, Glamour UK and more.

@gracemchoi Contour for YOUR face shape using @fentybeauty Match Stix ???? #fentybeautysponsored #contour #contourtutorial #makeup @gracemchoi ♬ original sound - gracemchoi

If you’re working in the fashion sector, it could be worth tuning in to get the latest insights on the latest trends, while also getting a better handle on how these influencers and publishers are using TikTok to best effect.

There could be some valuable notes – you can follow all the latest Fashion Month activations in the app.

Filed Under: Social Media Updates

