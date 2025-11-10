TikTok Partners With iHeartRadio to Help Creators Branch Into Audio

Listen to the article 3 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

TikTok and iHeartMedia have launched a new partnership that will help TikTok creators expand their content into audio formats, including podcasts, radio and live events, helping them build a bigger platform for creative expression and monetization through new content opportunities.

And given the rise of podcasts, that could be a major opportunity, helping TikTok creators establish a broader multimedia presence.

As explained by TikTok:

“iHeartMedia, the leading audio company in America, and TikTok, the world's leading destination for short-form mobile video, today announced a groundbreaking, multiplatform partnership that will bring TikTok creators into iHeart's ecosystem. This collaboration includes the launch of the TikTok Podcast Network, which will feature up to 25 new podcasts hosted by TikTok creators, as well as a national broadcast and digital radio station, and a series of live event integrations.”

So aside from providing a direct platform for TikTok creators to launch their own podcasts, TikTok stars will also have the opportunity to gain exposure via TikTok Radio, which, as a bonus for iHeartRadio, might also get younger audiences tuning in to radio content.

Though the TikTok Podcast Network seems like the biggest opportunity here.

As the announcement notes, the TikTok Podcast Network will feature up to 25 creator-led shows, and will be run out of co-branded studios in Los Angeles, New York and Atlanta.

Podcasts continue to see more attention, with an estimated 584 million people worldwide now tuning into podcast content, up from 500 million in 2023. In the U.S., there are now 158 million monthly podcast listeners, up from 135 million last year, and many of the world’s biggest stars are now turning to podcasts to build connection with their audience.

TikTok creators will now have a streamlined pathway towards the same, while the TikTok Radio network could also offer more exposure opportunities.

In addition, TikTok stars will also be eligible to be featured in iHeartMedia’s live events, including its various concerts and festivals.

It could be a major opportunity, and a valuable means for TikTok stars to branch into audio content and impact a wider audience.

Details are yet to be finalized, so we don’t have the full overview of how, exactly, the process will work in helping to promote TikTok stars as yet. But it could be another way to help online creators branch into more elements, and overtake traditional media stars as the headliners of tomorrow.