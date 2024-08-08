TikTok Announces Partnership with gamescom to Solidify Gaming Links

As part of its continued effort to solidify links with the gaming community, TikTok has announced that it’s an official partner of gamescom 2024, which is one of the world’s biggest gaming conferences.

As explained by TikTok:

“The world's largest games event, gamescom, attracted over 320,000 gaming enthusiasts last year. In 2024, the event will take place from August 21 to 25 in Cologne, Germany. Together, TikTok and gamescom will create unforgettable fan experiences before and during the event. These include the co-branded "Game on LIVE" in-app campaign with creators and exclusive video content as well as large-scale out-of-home billboards at gamescom.”

TikTok will host a range of tie-ins for the event, including an IRL activation at gamescom, which is hosted in Germany, with live streaming rooms, a dedicated event stage (where it will host talks and panels), and “a special Pokemon GO Gym activity”.

TikTok will also add various in-app tools to help users engage with the event.

Given the broader influence of gaming in online culture, it makes sense for TikTok to enhance its focus on gaming elements where it can, and it’s been working to boost its appeal to gaming creators, in various ways. TikTok launched its first-ever global gaming event back in 2022, then followed that up with its “30 Days of Gaming” showcase last year, enhancing its focus on gaming-related content.

TikTok’s young audience also has a strong direct affinity with gaming, with 76% of active gamers in the app playing PC or console games weekly. Which also relates to TikTok content. The #gaming hashtag in the app has been added to over 45 million posts, while gaming-related live streams are viewed, on average, around 76 million times per day on the platform.

With its focus on live content, and facilitating engagement with trends, this is another step to help TikTok enamor gamers with its platform.