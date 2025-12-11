TikTok Announces Two Live Events To Drive Interest in Its Streams

Listen to the article 3 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

TikTok is expanding its original content approach into new areas, with a new music-focused live podcast series, featuring interviews with big-name stars, and an upcoming TikTok LIVE broadcast with personal growth expert Mel Robbins, which is designed to help you establish better habits for 2026.

First off, on music. TikTok is launching a new podcast series called “In the Mix,” which will feature several high-profile music stars in a live conversation in the app.

@tiktok the instant lock in needs to be studied @Demi Lovato Watch TikTok In The Mix with Demi Lovato on our page. Presented by @T-Mobile ♬ original sound - TikTok

As explained by TikTok:

“Each episode of 'TikTok In The Mix' sees Jack Coyne of Trackstar sit down with a different artist for a candid chat about their work, their world, and the TikTok trends they’ve helped ignite. Expect sharp insights, plenty of honesty, and the kind of behind-the-scenes anecdotes that make TikTok today's home of music and culture.”

The first episode, which will go to air on TikTok Live on December 11th will feature Demi Lovato, who’ll discuss the process of recording her latest album “Not that Deep.”

It’s another way for TikTok to play a bigger role in music promotion and discussion, which will also help to further embed the app as the key platform for connecting with music trends, and the artists they love.

TikTok’s also hosting an exclusive live-stream with author Mel Robbins on how you can approach 2026 with the best mindset.

#BestYear2026 #NewChapter2026 ♬ original sound - Mel Robbins @melrobbins I'm going LIVE! ???? I want you to have the best year of your life in 2026 so I'm partnering with @TikTok and going LIVE December 13th to walk you through the 6 questions you need to ask yourself before 2026 starts in order to create the best year ever. I've been asking myself these 6 questions since 2006. They WORK. Let's plan 2026 together! #MelRobbinsLiveShow

“Joined by her daughter Sawyer, the two invite audiences into an engaging hour-long LIVE conversation that dives into their ‘Let Them’ theory to empower viewers to make the new year their best one yet.”

TikTok users will be able to post a TikTok video with a question for Robbins using the hashtag #melliveshow, and Robbins will respond to selected clips during the stream.

Both mark a shift in approach from TikTok in terms of original content, though the focus remains on TikTok Live, and getting more people to tune into live-stream broadcasts in the app.

Live-streaming has become the big money maker for TikTok in China, with millions of people tuning into shopping live-streams on Douyin, the local version of TikTok. That’s the bigger picture that TikTok’s really trying to tap into, that if it can get more people watching more live content, it can also get them to eventually buy things in-stream as well, which could drive big opportunities for the app.

As such, expect to see TikTok rolling out more live content activations in 2026, as part of its broader push to drive in-stream commerce.

TikTok “In the Mix” airs on TikTok Live on December 11th at 6pm PT, while the stream will Mel Robbins will be broadcast on December 13th at 5pm ET.