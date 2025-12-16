TikTok Adds More Accessibility Features

TikTok is rolling out some new accessibility features to better support users with neurological, cognitive, and visual sensitivities.

TikTok already has a range of accessibility and support tools available in-stream, which provide more operability for people of varying needs. And now, TikTok’s expanding on this with a few updates that will cater to those with vision and cognitive sensitivities.

First off, TikTok’s adding the option to disable high dynamic range (HDR) video playback, which will revert viewers to standard dynamic range (SDR) viewing for all content automatically.

TikTok says that this will provide a more consistent and comfortable viewing experience, especially for users who are dealing with light sensitivity and low vision-related issues. For some people, HDR can induce migraines and other issues due to bright and/or rapidly changing visuals.

So now, users will be able to avoid this concern and continue watching TikTok videos in a way that they feel most comfortable.

TikTok’s also giving users the option to reduce motion in video clips.

The reduced motion setting is designed to minimize motion-based effects, animations, and transitions, which can cause cognitive and motion sensitivities.

TikTok says that this new option will enable users to reduce screen transitions, slide-up/slide-down effects. while all interactive elements, including tooltips to pop-ups and menus, will remain in effect.

The new updates will add to TikTok’s growing quite of accessibility options, enabling more people to get the most out of the app. Earlier this year, TikTok also updated its alt-text for photo settings and display, while it also added enhanced text presentation options, and variable color contrast, to provide more options for people with different accessibility needs.

It also launched a new Digital Safety and Privacy Guide which provides guidance on how TikTok users can improve their privacy, security and accessibility settings.

So users have a range of ways to enact TikTok’s various accessibility options, with these new features adding to its growing support set.

You can read more about TikTok’s accessibility options here.