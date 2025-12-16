 Skip to main content
close search
site logo

TikTok Adds More Accessibility Features

Published Dec. 16, 2025
By
Content and Social Media Manager

TikTok is rolling out some new accessibility features to better support users with neurological, cognitive, and visual sensitivities.

TikTok already has a range of accessibility and support tools available in-stream, which provide more operability for people of varying needs. And now, TikTok’s expanding on this with a few updates that will cater to those with vision and cognitive sensitivities.

First off, TikTok’s adding the option to disable high dynamic range (HDR) video playback, which will revert viewers to standard dynamic range (SDR) viewing for all content automatically.

TikTok says that this will provide a more consistent and comfortable viewing experience, especially for users who are dealing with light sensitivity and low vision-related issues. For some people, HDR can induce migraines and other issues due to bright and/or rapidly changing visuals.

So now, users will be able to avoid this concern and continue watching TikTok videos in a way that they feel most comfortable.

TikTok’s also giving users the option to reduce motion in video clips.

The reduced motion setting is designed to minimize motion-based effects, animations, and transitions, which can cause cognitive and motion sensitivities.

TikTok says that this new option will enable users to reduce screen transitions, slide-up/slide-down effects. while all interactive elements, including tooltips to pop-ups and menus, will remain in effect.

The new updates will add to TikTok’s growing quite of accessibility options, enabling more people to get the most out of the app. Earlier this year, TikTok also updated its alt-text for photo settings and display, while it also added enhanced text presentation options, and variable color contrast, to provide more options for people with different accessibility needs.

It also launched a new Digital Safety and Privacy Guide which provides guidance on how TikTok users can improve their privacy, security and accessibility settings.

So users have a range of ways to enact TikTok’s various accessibility options, with these new features adding to its growing support set.

You can read more about TikTok’s accessibility options here.

Filed Under: TikTok

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Sociallyin Earns Top Rankings Across Influencer Marketing, Social Media, Video Production, and…
From Sociallyin: THE Social Media Agency
December 04, 2025
Sociallyin: THE Social Media Agency logo
Instagram Reels Decline, YouTube Views Increase, Competition Surges on LinkedIn: Key Trends fr…
From Metricool
December 10, 2025
Metricool logo
Willow becomes the first Social Media Management Solution to enable native LinkedIn person tag…
From Willow
December 01, 2025
Willow logo
Editors' picks
Latest in TikTok
Industry Dive is an Informa TechTarget business.
© 2025 TechTarget, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell
This website is owned and operated by Informa TechTarget, part of a global network that informs, influences and connects the world's technology buyers and sellers. All copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. TechTarget, Inc.'s registered office is 275 Grove St. Newton, MA 02466.