TikTok is building a second $1.2B data center in Finland

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TikTok announced the next stage of its expanded investment in Europe, with a 1 billion euro, or $1.2 billion, data center project in Lahti, Finland. The new data center will store TikTok’s EU user information separately away from the company’s home base in China, in compliance with EU directives.

The new data center is TikTok’s second in Finland, following its Kouvola development, which opened last year. The Lahti center will host EU user info, and ensure that the company doesn’t need to transfer information back to China for processing.

The data center will be located in the Kiveriö district of Lahti and will contribute to the regional economy, and support the growth of the local digital ecosystem, according to TikTok.

As per TikTok: “Once operational, the Lahti data center will strengthen our ability to support the default storage of European user data in Europe, under strict access controls and advanced monitoring systems.”

The company hasn’t shared further information on production plans, but Data Center Dynamics reported that Singaporean data center company DayOne is developing a 128MW campus in Lahti, which is presumably linked to TikTok’s latest announcement.

The project is the next stage of TikTok’s 12 billion euro Project Clover initiative, which was developed in order to align with rising demand from EU regulators about how TikTok manages data collection.

In May 2025, TikTok was fined 530 million euros for infringements of GDPR regulations relating to the transfer of EU user data to China. The ruling also dictated that TikTok would be required to revise its data processes for assessment by EU authorities moving forward.

Given the scope of the penalty, and the business opportunities for the app in the region, the expanded investment in EU data centers makes sense, and will ensure that TikTok can continue to grow in the market without needing to rely on external data processing.

Project Clover has also seen the activation of new data centers in Norway and Ireland, with its Finland-based projects providing more capacity to keep EU user data isolated.