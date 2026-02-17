TikTok Joins European Advertising Standards Alliance

Listen to the article 2 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

TikTok has signed up to the European Advertising Standards Alliance (EASA) as a digital member, according to a Sunday announcement. The move will will reinforce TikTok’s commitment to responsible advertising through self-regulation and consumer protection, per the company, and the decision comes TikTok continues its work to reassure ad partners and regulators alike.

EASA provides guidance on how companies can go about advertising self-regulation to ensure that ads are legal, decent and truthful, per the organization’s website. EASA says that member ads should be “prepared with a sense of social responsibility and created with due respect to the rules of fair competition.”

TikTok will look to adopt EASA standards in its business and bring itself more into line with expectations around EU ad standards and best practices.

Per TikTok’s press release: “Joining as a Full Member, TikTok will support 28 advertising self-regulatory organizations across Europe, formalizing its contribution to advancing industry-wide standards globally.”

The partnership will see TikTok working with EASA to ensure ad compliance, while also seeking to enhance public confidence in advertising approaches.

Which is an important focus for the app.

For basically its entire existence, TikTok has been under scrutiny due to its Chinese ownership, and concerns that the platform could be used for data gathering and influence activities.

This is primarily focused on the fact that Chinese operatives regularly seek to infiltrate U.S. social media apps for surveillance and propaganda. This has led cybersecurity investigators to raise alarm bells about the China-originated app, and how it too could be playing a part.

As a result, it’s important for TikTok to align itself with local industry bodies and regulatory processes and to underline the fact that it is working to play by the rules and regulations.

This new alliance is another step towards solidifying TikTok’s presence in Europe, and assuring ad partners that it’s working in line with EU rules and approaches.

TikTok says EU businesses advertising on its platform generated 31 billion euros, or about $6.7 billion, in economic value across in 2025. SMEs, in particular, driving significant growth from TikTok promotions.