TikTok Launches Foundry Program To Promote Its Ads

Published Nov. 24, 2025
TikTok has launched another avenue to help drive more ad spend in the app, this time via “TikTok Foundry,” a new program that will enable venture capital and private equity firms to enlist TikTok’s ad experts to assist their portfolio brands in maximizing their brand presence in the app.

TikTok Foundry

So, essentially, investor firms will now be able to make TikTok a key focus for their brands, with specific incentives and benefits built into the Foundry program.

As explained by TikTok:

The TikTok Foundry is an exclusive full-service accelerator program for investors. Built to unlock scale, spark creativity, and accelerate growth, it gives your portfolio companies a head start on the platform where the next big thing breaks first.”

And the program offers a range of benefits for participating firms, including:

  • Performance Ad Incentives - Up to $15K in matched media to drive early campaign momentum and measurable ROI.
  • Hands-On Strategic and Creative Support - Dedicated onboarding, 1:1 consultations, and custom playbooks from TikTok Ad Experts designed to accelerate success.
  • Early Access to New Features - Beta tools and product updates before public release.
  • Educational & Creative Resources - Training sessions, webinars, partner hubs, and creative toolkits tailored to growth-stage brands.
  • Exclusive Exposure & Community - Invitations to TikTok events and potential co-marketing opportunities.

That could see a lot more brands building TikTok into their growth strategies, and tapping into the potential reach of the app to help grow their brands, and build their value for their funding partners.

As such, it could be a good initiative for TikTok, helping to drive more adoption of its ad tools, and showcase the benefits of such to a wider range of businesses. It’s a more specialized ad offering, routed through a third-party funding source, but it could end up seeing a lot more brands looking to utilize TikTok to boost their presence.

You can learn more about TikTok’s Foundry program here.

Latest in Social Marketing
