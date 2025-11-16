TikTok Launches Hub To Assist With Holiday Campaigns

Listen to the article 2 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

‘Tis the season for marketing overload, and if you want to ensure that you get the most out of the holiday shopping rush for your business, it’s worth taking note of the various advice and tips guides available from all the major platforms to help optimize and learn from your strategy.

On that front, TikTok has published a new holiday marketing guide, which includes a range of tips and pointers to ensure that you get more from your TikTok ads this season.

The guide is part of TikTok’s holiday hub, which includes a range of other guides and links to help learn more about TikTok ads (including a special element for TikTok sellers).

You can download the guide for yourself here (with email sign-up), but in this post, we’ll take a look at some of the key notes.

First off, the guide provides some usage stats related to the holiday season, and how TikTok users are increasingly turning to the app for product research.

The guide also includes notes on “festive fundamentals,” TikTok’s key tips to help you maximize your ad performance this season, and in future.

There are also links to TikTok’s various creative and planning tools, which are all available for free, and can help you build better TikTok ads.

As well as a checklist of TikTok ads essentials, so that you can easily check off all the key elements, and stay on top of each opportunity.

A lot of the references, as you can see, relate to TikTok’s evolving AI ad tools, which have been trained on ad data to drive improved performance for your promotions. And they could be a valuable consideration, making it easier to reach the right people in the app.

While there are also references to TikTok’s creator marketplace, and utilizing influencer partnerships, which are arguably a bigger consideration on TikTok than they are for other apps. Because TikTok is focused on video creative, and making great, standout video clips takes knowledge and nous, which not all brands can easily access.

Researching the best influencers for your business to partner with could give your TikTok promotions a big boost, and you’ll find links to all of these tools here.

It’s a handy overview, which could help in your planning.

You can check out TikTok’s Holiday Marketing Hub here.