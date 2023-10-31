TikTok Launches New Guide for Fashion Marketers

TikTok has published a new marketing guide for fashion brands, which includes a heap of audience insights, tips, and case study examples to help get your TikTok marketing strategy on the right track.

It could be a key guide in formulating a more effective approach to the short video platform, which, given TikTok’s popularity, could give your brand a major boost, if you can get your strategy right.

You can download the full, 29-page guide here, but in this post, we’ll take a look at some of the highlights.

First off, the guide provides an overview of TikTok’s reach and audience, with specific notes on in-app engagement.

Some interesting notes on broader TikTok engagement.

The guide then provides more specific insights into fashion engagement, and what TikTok users are most interested in.

As well as how they use the app for fashion-related content specifically.

The second half of the guide looks more specifically at marketing tactics, including what TikTok users are looking for from fashion brands in the app.

How to construct an effective TikTok marketing strategy:

As well as thought-starter tips to get you on the right track.

There are also case studies, ad creation insights, campaign planning tips, and a heap more, which could be of huge value to fashion brands looking to tap into TikTok.

And with a billion active users, who spend a lot of time in the app, it could definitely be worthy of consideration, especially heading into the end-of-year push.

You can download TikTok’s full fashion playbook (with email sign-up) here.