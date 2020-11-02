TikTok Launches New Hub to Support Black-Owned Businesses

With the #BlackLivesMatter movement highlighting the ongoing challenges of racial inequality in the US, and research showing that Black-owned businesses have been closing at twice the rate of other SMBs during the pandemic, TikTok has this week announced a new set of initiatives to play its part in supporting Black-owned businesses as we head into the holiday sales period.

First off, TikTok has launched a new online hub to provide Black business owners with support and education to help maximize sales.

As explained by TikTok:

"We're excited to support and empower Black-owned businesses, especially during a time when COVID-19 has heavily impacted the economy and widened the opportunity gap for Black entrepreneurs. This is just the beginning, and we're committed to finding new and creative ways to provide continued support to the Black community."

The hub provides links to various announcements and initiatives, which also includes a new #ShopBlack campaign, which aims to further amplify and celebrate Black-owned businesses on the platform.

As per TikTok:

"Starting on November 10th, the TikTok community will be invited to participate in the #ShopBlack hashtag challenge by creating videos that spotlight their favorite Black-owned businesses, or by sharing their own story as a Black entrepreneur."

TikTok says that more than 40 Black Shopify merchants across the US and Canada will be featured on the Support Black Businesses website, enabled by its recently announced partnership with the online commerce platform.

"...and from November 10-15 the TikTok community will be able to explore their businesses and products through the #ShopBlack hashtag and branded effect."

As noted, given the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on the Black community, such initiatives are important to address ongoing inequity, and provide assistance where possible. Facebook has also announced similar initiatives, across both Facebook and Instagram, and hopefully, these combined efforts will go some way in providing equal exposure and opportunity to Black-owned SMBs in the US.

You can check out TikTok's new Black business hub here, and business' can get involved in the campaign by using the #ShopBlack hashtag.