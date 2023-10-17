TikTok Launches ‘Out of Phone’ Ad Option to Expand Your TikTok Clips to New Surfaces

TikTok’s looking to expand its promotional opportunities for brands, with a new “Out of Phone” element, which will enable brands to use TikTok content on billboards, within in-store displays, cinema promos, etc.

@tiktoknewsroom Introducing Out of Phone! This new out-of-home solution enables brands and partners to extend TikTok content beyond the platform, into the real world through screens on billboards, in cinemas, restaurants, airports, gas stations, retail stores, and more.???? ???? Learn more at the link in our bio! ♬ Canyons - Official Sound Studio

In essence, TikTok’s new “Out of Phone” process enables brands to replay TikTok clips on a range of new surfaces, expanding the exposure potential of their promotions.

Out of Phone currently has three elements:

Out of Phone: Billboard – As it sounds, this option will enable advertisers to use their existing TikTok campaigns on billboards in the real world.

Out of Phone: Cinema – Which aims to replicate the TikTok experience on cinema screens

Out of Phone: Other Screens – Less specific, but TikTok says that its “other screens” option will enable ad partners “to bring TikTok's engaging content directly to their audiences on their global networks and screens”. That includes bars, restaurants, airports, gas stations, and retail stores, via bespoke partnerships with the TikTok ads team.

Which is how the process will function, with brands working with TikTok direct to facilitate these new display options.

It could be a good option, using the ubiquity and popularity of the TikTok presentation format in all new ways. And with consumers now very familiar with such, that could make your expanded TikTok ads more resonant, and more engaging, in all new ways.

Though it is a higher-end option, due to the specifics of each individual process. TikTok does have a more generic display option, via its deal with Atmosphere, which enables businesses to display curated TikTok content streams on TVs in restaurants, bars, gyms, and more.

But this is more specifically aligned to each brand and campaign, which will require more direct assistance and guidance from the TikTok team.

So it may not fit into the budgets of most smaller brands, but it could be another consideration for those looking for new ways to reach a wider audience.

Brands that are interested can contact their TikTok ad partner for more info.