TikTok Launches ‘Spotlight’ Promotion Option for Film ad TV Show Promotions

TikTok’s got a new way for entertainment brands to tap into the collective in-app hype around movie and TV shows, with TikTok Spotlight offering a more comprehensive way to access fan engagement in the app.

@tiktoknewsroom Introducing TikTok Spotlight, a new promotional solution that allows the entertainment industry to harness the power of TikTok fan communities to promote films, TV series and franchises. ♬ original sound - TikTok Newsroom

As you can see in this overview, TikTok Spotlight enables entertainment publishers and movie studios to get more direct purchase links in front of interested TikTok users.

As explained by TikTok:

“TikTok Spotlight identifies applicable TikToks on our platform and attributes an anchor link. The link drives audiences to a dedicated landing page where they can discover more details like synopsis, cast, official accounts, and a collection of other creator content linked to the same title, allowing fans to explore the fandom and conversation around the title, fully immersing themselves in the community.”

From there, fans can also link through to relevant streaming platforms to watch, or purchase movie tickets.

The process will enable producers and publishers to work with TikTok to identify the right creators to partner with, while also developing incentives to encourage creation and participation around launches and events.

“The best-in-class TikToks are then amplified across the platform and beyond, including TikTok socials, educational materials, and eventized touchpoints.”

Spotlight campaigns can also include gamified calls-to-action to the creator community to create related TikTok videos in order to unlock custom in-app elements.

It’s a niche offering, but for those looking to amplify promotion of films and TV series, it could be a valuable way to hook into the pop culture zeitgeist, and ensure that TikTok trends are more directly linked back to their products and purchase options.

And if it’s successful, you can imagine TikTok also expanding the same to other areas. #BookTok, for example, could be another area where this is applicable, while sports teams could also tap into similar hype in the app.

It’s a high-end offering, which will also come with a high-end price tag. But it could be an interesting consideration for film studios and publishers.