TikTok Announces Programming for International Women’s Day

TikTok has announced a new slate of activations and programming for International Women’s Day, which is this Friday, March 8.

And the events will extend beyond the day itself, with various new initiatives designed to provide ongoing support for female-owned creators and brands.

First off, TikTok’s launching a new #WomenOfTikTok Creator Program, which will provide support for female creators that are using TikTok “to break barriers and inspire”.

As per TikTok:

“The three-month program will launch in Spring 2024. Participating creators will have the opportunity to meet other trailblazing women and learn how to elevate their content through exclusive programming and educational opportunities. We are excited to empower our women creator community to unleash their creativity through the Power of We!”

TikTok will also be hosting a two-part virtual bootcamp for female business owners, designed to help them maximize their marketing on TikTok, while it’s also running a LIVE session with women entrepreneurs from @urbandessertlab and @bridalbabes, who’ll share their insights into how to use TikTok for business.

Users will be able to head to the dedicated International Women’s Day content hub to learn more about the various activations.

Finally, TikTok’s also launching a new campaign for IWD called “The Power of We”, which will highlight and celebrate female creators.

Despite ongoing challenges to its platform, which could eventually result in it being banned in the U.S., TikTok continues to support key initiatives to highlight different user communities. International Women’s Day is another opportunity in this respect, and it’s good to see TikTok making an effort to showcase female creators.