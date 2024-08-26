TikTok Publishes Guide to 2024 Holiday Marketing

Is TikTok part of your marketing mix for your holiday outreach plan?

If so, then this is a must-read.

TikTok has published a new guide to holiday marketing, focused on the EU market, which includes a range of tips, usage insights, and data pointers to help you map out your strategy.

You can download the full 18-page guide here (with email sign-up), but in this post, we’ll look at some of the key notes.

First off, the guide looks at holiday shopping plans, and when TikTok users are most actively seeking seasonal inspiration.

There’s also a more specific overview of when people are looking for Christmas gift inspiration, and how TikTokers approach the period.

That could help you strategize your outreach, to ensure that you’re getting your message in front of consumers at just the right moment, in line with seasonal events.

There are also insights into what gifts TikTokers are looking for this season:

Along with an outline for your marketing plan:

TikTok’s also included notes on “Q5,” or the season after Christmas, when many shoppers are out seeking bargains and personal shopping.

There are some valuable notes here, which could inspire your marketing plan, and ensure that you reach the right consumers at the right time in the app.

And given that there are now only 120 days to Christmas, it’s time to start locking in your marketing plans, to ensure that your end-of-year push delivers for your business.

You can download TikTok’s “Holidays for You” 2024 guide here.