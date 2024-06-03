TikTok Publishes Guide to Father’s Day Promotions in the App

Father’s Day is coming up in a couple of weeks (June 16th), and TikTok has published a new guide to help marketers tap into the potential of the app for their Father’s Day tie-in promotions.

The 7-page guide includes a range of helpful notes on how to engage TikTok audiences around the event, including trend notes, content inspiration, planning tips, and more.

You can download TikTok’s full Father’s Day guide here (with email sign-up), but in this post, we’ll look at some of the key elements.

First off, TikTok provides an overview of key Father’s Day trends, and how users engage with Father’s Day.

There are also notes on the content that resonates best around Father’s Day, and how brands can maximize their audience engagement around the event.

There are also more specific tips on how to explore and uncover the most relevant trends for your business, while TikTok’s also provided notes on how to drive both awareness and sales, and the key elements of focus for each approach.

It’s a short, but handy guide, which could help you in your planning, with some especially interesting pointers on content trends that could help to improve your strategy.

If you’re looking to create a Father’s Day tie-in campaign, it’s worth a look.

You can download TikTok’s full Father’s Day guide here.