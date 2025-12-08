 Skip to main content
close search
site logo

TikTok Publishes Holiday Gift Guide

Published Dec. 8, 2025
By
Content and Social Media Manager

TikTok’s looking to provide inspiration for your holiday gift shopping with its new “TikTok Holiday Emporium Guide,” which features a range of brands that have gained traction on TikTok throughout the year.

TikTok Holiday Emporium Guide

Well, kind of.

TikTok says that the guide is designed to help brands gain visibility, while also celebrating creativity, though brands can also get featured in the guide by applying via the TikTok Business team.

So it’s not a perfect reflection of in-app trends specifically, but it is a hand-picked selection of branded content that aligns with TikTok’s approach, as well as what’s performed well in the app throughout the year.

As per TikTok:

The guide is where trend driven shopping comes to life, bringing together some of the most loved brands on TikTok. This year’s curation includes community favorites like JoySpring, known for its family inspired wellness formulas, SACHEU Beauty, whose stay put makeup tools and viral lip liner have reshaped modern beauty routines, and Caraway, the design forward cookware brand redefining the home kitchen. You will also find standout selections like be amazing’s Dole Whip Pineapple protein and Brilliance’s dazzling engagement rings that reflect the diverse interests of the TikTok community.”

The guide features a selection of products from all the featured brands, which could help guide your shopping process.

TikTok Holiday Emporium Guide

There’s a broad range of highlighted brands to choose from (more than 80 in total), while you can also hone in your search to ensure you’re buying from minority-owned, female-owned or LGBTQ-owned brands.

It’s an interesting list from a diverse range of suppliers, and with 50% of TikTok users saying that they’re likely to buy a holiday product that they saw in the app, it could be a valuable showcase for the featured brands.

Which would also help to boost TikTok’s in-stream shopping vision.

TikTok’s in-app shop hasn’t grown as fast as TikTok would like, but it is steadily seeing more sales, with the platform recently setting a new record for total sales on Black Friday.

Will that eventually see TikTok become an online commerce powerhouse in its own right?

It’s hard to say, but the data does show that more people are using TikTok as a discovery tool within their shopping process.

You can check out TikTok’s Holiday Emporium Guide here.

Filed Under: TikTok

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Sociallyin Earns Top Rankings Across Influencer Marketing, Social Media, Video Production, and…
From Sociallyin: THE Social Media Agency
December 04, 2025
Sociallyin: THE Social Media Agency logo
Willow becomes the first Social Media Management Solution to enable native LinkedIn person tag…
From Willow
December 01, 2025
Willow logo

Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

Get started

Editors' picks
Latest in TikTok
Industry Dive is an Informa TechTarget business.
© 2025 TechTarget, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell
This website is owned and operated by Informa TechTarget, part of a global network that informs, influences and connects the world's technology buyers and sellers. All copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. TechTarget, Inc.'s registered office is 275 Grove St. Newton, MA 02466.