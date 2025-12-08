TikTok Publishes Holiday Gift Guide

TikTok’s looking to provide inspiration for your holiday gift shopping with its new “TikTok Holiday Emporium Guide,” which features a range of brands that have gained traction on TikTok throughout the year.

Well, kind of.

TikTok says that the guide is designed to help brands gain visibility, while also celebrating creativity, though brands can also get featured in the guide by applying via the TikTok Business team.

So it’s not a perfect reflection of in-app trends specifically, but it is a hand-picked selection of branded content that aligns with TikTok’s approach, as well as what’s performed well in the app throughout the year.

As per TikTok:

“The guide is where trend driven shopping comes to life, bringing together some of the most loved brands on TikTok. This year’s curation includes community favorites like JoySpring, known for its family inspired wellness formulas, SACHEU Beauty, whose stay put makeup tools and viral lip liner have reshaped modern beauty routines, and Caraway, the design forward cookware brand redefining the home kitchen. You will also find standout selections like be amazing’s Dole Whip Pineapple protein and Brilliance’s dazzling engagement rings that reflect the diverse interests of the TikTok community.”

The guide features a selection of products from all the featured brands, which could help guide your shopping process.

There’s a broad range of highlighted brands to choose from (more than 80 in total), while you can also hone in your search to ensure you’re buying from minority-owned, female-owned or LGBTQ-owned brands.

It’s an interesting list from a diverse range of suppliers, and with 50% of TikTok users saying that they’re likely to buy a holiday product that they saw in the app, it could be a valuable showcase for the featured brands.

Which would also help to boost TikTok’s in-stream shopping vision.

TikTok’s in-app shop hasn’t grown as fast as TikTok would like, but it is steadily seeing more sales, with the platform recently setting a new record for total sales on Black Friday.

Will that eventually see TikTok become an online commerce powerhouse in its own right?

It’s hard to say, but the data does show that more people are using TikTok as a discovery tool within their shopping process.

You can check out TikTok’s Holiday Emporium Guide here.