TikTok releases its 2026 Discover List

TikTok shared its annual Discover List this week, which highlights top creators in various fields, each of whom is helping to advance topical discussion and education in the app.

It’s the sixth iteration of TikTok’s creator showcase program, which, aside from giving these users more exposure via the list itself, will also offer the chosen talent additional training, as well as direct support from TikTok’s team.

As per TikTok: “These creators have a gift for storytelling, building a world where curiosity leads to discovery and all communities are welcomed — from Innovator @missdarcei, who uses her passion for makeup to drive inclusivity and transformation in the beauty industry, to Educator @kengo_book, who proves that one book lover's enthusiasm can breathe new life into a forgotten literary treasure. The Discover List creators are forging new paths for creativity and making an impact on TikTok and beyond.”

The 2026 Discover List features 50 creators across five categories: Educators, Foodies, Icons, Innovators and Originators.

TikTok has provided a summary overview for each category and also created a “lookbook” for the 2026 Discover List members, giving each a specific overview page.

TikTok said that creators were chosen for the Discover List based on overall video creation volume, account growth, engagement metrics and interactions with followers, which, along with social impact within their respective category, guided the TikTok team in its selections for the list.

It’s a good way for TikTok to showcase what its top creators do and how they do it. The list could also serve as a guide for how other creators can follow their lead and build their own TikTok presence.

And for brands, it might also be a way to find relevant creators to collaborate with in each vertical by giving social media marketers a listing of top emerging creators in each field.

It’s an interesting showcase either way, which is worth a look to get a better understanding of TikTok’s broader impact and the various creators that are using it to great effect.