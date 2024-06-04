 Skip to main content
TikTok Shares New Marketing Fundamentals Overview [Infographic]

Published June 4, 2024
Looking to get started with TikTok marketing?

I mean, you probably wanna’ be quick, considering that TikTok may well be gone from the U.S. by early next year.

If you do want to try it out, and see whether TikTok can drive more interest for your brand, TikTok’s marketing team has put together a new starter pack for setting up TikTok ad campaigns, which integrates several advice guides into one downloadable resource.

The starter pack, which you can access here (via email sign-up) includes TikTok’s “Creative Codes” guide, its “TikTok Creative Made Simple” ebook, and the below one-page overview of how to set up a TikTok campaign.

It’s a handy collection of key tips and inspiration, which could help in your TikTok marketing approach.

TikTok marketing fundamentals

