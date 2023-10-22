TikTok’s Experimenting With 15-Minute Uploads in the App

Do you want to upload even longer videos to TikTok?

Soon, that could be an option, with the formerly short-form video app experimenting with a new 15-minute upload option, extending on the current 10-minute video limit.

As you can see in this notification, posted by social media expert Matt Navarra, some users are now being informed that they can upload 15-minute clips.

Which is a significant expansion, and represents another threshold in TikTok’s ongoing development.

TikTok’s original time limit per clip was 15 seconds, before it extended that to 60 seconds, covering a wider range of uses. It then revised it again to 3 minutes, then 5 minutes, before going to 10 minutes in 2022, which disappeared from the app as a direct option earlier this year, but is still available when uploading a clip (as opposed to recording).

And soon, that’ll seemingly rise to 15 minutes per clip, though a question remains as to whether users actually want to watch longer videos in-stream.

I mean, the logic from TikTok’s perspective is clear, with longer videos increasing time spent in-app, and providing more potential for mid-roll ads, etc.

Maybe it works, and it is also worth noting that Douyin, the Chinese version of the app, expanded its upload limit to 30 minutes per clip last year.

You would assume, then, that Douyin has seen good response, hence the expansion on TikTok. And with that being the case, we could also be seeing 30-minute TikTok uploads sometime in the near future.

We’ve asked TikTok for more info on this test, and whether it’s being rolled out to all users. We’ll update this post if/when we hear back.