TikTok Tests Amber Alerts in User Feeds

TikTok has launched a new pilot program, in partnership with NCMEC, that will see Amber Alerts displayed directly within the For You feed, providing more coverage in cases of missing people in the app.

This example from NCMEC shows how missing persons alerts are currently posted in the app, but the new program will see them get more priority, ensuring that they’re displayed in more people’s feeds in the reported region.

Which could provide critical early response, and time is a key consideration in such incidents.

Initially beginning in Texas, the new program could be a significant help in boosting awareness of missing persons, and getting more eyeballs looking for these people. And with TikTok’s younger audience skew, that could also be especially valuable, as many of the reports relate to missing teens, who could move in similar social circles.

It’s another way that TikTok’s looking to provide utility, in addition to entertainment, working with relevant organizations to deliver help and assistance in times of crisis.

As noted, TikTok’s trialing the new amber alerts in Texas, before expanding them to more regions.